Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters

Middle East News
2024-12-03 | 10:35
High views
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
0min
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters

An Israeli airstrike on a car near Syria's capital Damascus on Tuesday killed Salman Jumaa, a senior Hezbollah figure responsible for liaising with the Syrian army, a Lebanese security source told Reuters.

Syria's state news agency had reported the strike on the airport road but did not offer details on casualties.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel rarely acknowledges its strikes in Syria, where it has carried out a years-long air campaign against Iranian military assets and those of its allies, including Hezbollah.

In a rare announcement last month, it said it struck Hezbollah intelligence assets near Damascus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that he was "playing with fire" by allowing Iran to transfer weapons to its allies via Syria.


Reuters

France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports
