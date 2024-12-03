Putin tells Erdogan of need for 'speedy' end to Syria rebel offensive

2024-12-03 | 12:16
Putin tells Erdogan of need for 'speedy' end to Syria rebel offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for a "speedy" end to the rebel offensive in Syria in a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

Putin "emphasized the need for a speedy end to terrorist aggression against the Syrian state by radical groups," the Kremlin said in a statement.


AFP

