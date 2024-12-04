Norway wealth fund divests from Israel's Bezeq for providing telecoms services to West Bank settlements

2024-12-04 | 00:27
Norway wealth fund divests from Israel's Bezeq for providing telecoms services to West Bank settlements

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has divested from Israel's Bezeq because it provides telecoms services to the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, it said late on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the fund's ethics watchdog adopted a new, tougher interpretation of ethics standards for businesses that aid Israel's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The fund has sold all its stock in the company.

Reuters

