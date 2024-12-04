Syria war monitor says army launches counteroffensive against rebels near Hama

A Syrian war monitor said Wednesday that government forces have launched a counteroffensive near the Hama, pushing back Islamist-led rebel forces seeking to advance on the key central city.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that "after midnight, regime forces launched a counterattack" with air support on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels and allied factions near Hama, adding that government forces pushed HTS away from the provincial capital by about 10 kilometres (six miles).



AFP