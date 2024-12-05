Cyprus takes delivery of Israeli air defense system: Report

2024-12-05 | 05:50

Cyprus takes delivery of Israeli air defense system: Report

Cyprus has taken delivery of an Israeli air defense system, local media reported on Thursday, as the east Mediterranean island taps new markets to upgrade its defense capabilities after the loss of key supplier Russia.

TV station Sigma said the first deliveries were made on Tuesday. Cypriot officials declined to comment on the specifics of the report.

"The only thing I can say is we will, and are doing everything necessary to bolster the deterrence force of Cyprus, not only because we are a country under occupation, but an EU member state in a region of particular geo-strategic importance," Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters on Thursday.


Reuters

