Grossi says Iran uranium enrichment to levels close to bomb-making 'is increasing significantly'

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, told Reuters in an interview that the U.N. agency will announce later on Friday that Iran's capacity to produce uranium enriched to 60% purity, close to the level required for weapon production, "is increasing significantly."



Grossi said, "The agency will announce today that the production capacity for enriching uranium to 60% purity is increasing significantly," adding that the rate could increase "seven or eight times, or possibly more" compared to the previous 5 to 7 kilograms per month.



