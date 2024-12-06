UKMTO evacuates crew from ship posing danger to Red Sea navigation

2024-12-06 | 09:59
UKMTO evacuates crew from ship posing danger to Red Sea navigation
UKMTO evacuates crew from ship posing danger to Red Sea navigation

The British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday that a commercial ship was listing, and its crew was evacuated following an incident 105 nautical miles northwest of the port of Al Hudaydah on the Red Sea in Yemen.

The Houthi group, which controls northern Yemen, has been targeting cargo ships for over a year in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The agency quoted a military source as saying that the commercial ship was listing and posed a risk to shipping in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and that the crew was successfully evacuated to Djibouti.

Reuters

Middle East News

UKMTO

Ship

Red Sea

Evacuation

Houthis

Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
