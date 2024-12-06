Three killed in clashes between Druze gunmen and Syrian security forces in Sweida

2024-12-06 | 11:49
Three killed in clashes between Druze gunmen and Syrian security forces in Sweida
Three killed in clashes between Druze gunmen and Syrian security forces in Sweida

At least three people were killed in clashes between Druze gunmen and Syrian security forces in the southern city of Sweida, according to two witnesses and a local activist.

They reported that anti-government fighters also seized the main police station and the largest civilian prison after hundreds of people gathered in a central square demanding the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The editor-in-chief of the Sweida 24 news website, which covers the province of the same name, told Reuters, "People are viewing what’s happening as a liberation operation and an opportunity to overthrow the regime."

Reuters

