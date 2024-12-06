Iran sending 'message' by ramping up enriched uranium production, says IAEA chief

Middle East News
2024-12-06 | 12:34
High views
Iran sending &#39;message&#39; by ramping up enriched uranium production, says IAEA chief
Iran sending 'message' by ramping up enriched uranium production, says IAEA chief

Iran's decision to accelerate production of enriched uranium is a "clear message" in response to recent censure by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), its chief Rafael Grossi told AFP on Friday.

"This is a message. This is a clear message that they are responding to what they feel is pressure," the UN nuclear watchdog's head said at the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Uranium

IAEA

Rafael Grossi

Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
