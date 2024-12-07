Jordan urges citizens to leave Syria 'as soon as possible'

Jordan has called on its citizens to leave neighbouring Syria "as soon as possible", as Islamist-led rebels pressed an offensive against the forces of President Bashar al-Assad.



In a statement issued late Friday, the Jordanian foreign ministry said that "in light of the developments taking place in Syria", it "calls on Jordanian citizens residing and present there to leave Syrian territory as soon as possible".



Amman on Friday also closed its border crossing with Syria.



AFP