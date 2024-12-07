Source close to Hezbollah says group sent 2,000 fighters to Syria: AFP

A source close to Hezbollah said Saturday that the group sent 2,000 fighters to a part of Syria near the border with Lebanon, as ally Damascus reels from a rebel offensive that has seized major cities in recent days.



"Hezbollah sent 2,000 fighters to the Qusayr area [...] to defend its positions there and has not yet participated in any battles" with Syrian rebels, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.



AFP