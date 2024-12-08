News
Jordan stresses importance of maintaining Syria's stability and security
2024-12-08
Jordan stresses importance of maintaining Syria's stability and security
Jordan emphasized the importance of maintaining Syria's security and stability on Sunday, following the flight of President Bashar al-Assad from Damascus and the opposition forces' takeover of the Syrian capital, marking the end of Assad's 24-year rule.
The official Jordanian news agency quoted government sources saying, "Efforts are underway to strengthen security and stability in the region."
Reuters
