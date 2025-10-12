Pakistan says 23 of its troops, 200 on Afghan side killed in clashes

12-10-2025 | 07:16
Pakistan says 23 of its troops, 200 on Afghan side killed in clashes
0min
Pakistan says 23 of its troops, 200 on Afghan side killed in clashes

Pakistan's military said on Sunday that 23 of its troops and more than 200 Taliban and affiliated fighters on the Afghan side were killed in border clashes overnight.

"Precision fire and strikes, as well as physical raids, were directed against Taliban camps and posts (and) terrorist training facilities," the military said in a statement.

It said 23 of its own troops were killed and 29 wounded, while "more than...200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralized."

AFP
 

