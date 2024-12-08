Syrians in the capital, Damascus, cheered on Sunday as they trampled on a toppled statue of President Bashar al-Assad's father, Hafez, AFPTV images showed.



Hafez al-Assad ruled Syria from 1971 until he died in 2000, setting up a paranoid, brutal system of government that his son inherited.



On Sunday, Islamist-led rebels declared Bashar al-Assad had fled the country following a lightning offensive that overran the country.



AFP