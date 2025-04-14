German parliament to vote on Merz as new chancellor May 6

14-04-2025 | 08:10
LBCI
German parliament to vote on Merz as new chancellor May 6
German parliament to vote on Merz as new chancellor May 6

German MPs will gather on May 6 to elect Friedrich Merz as the country's new chancellor after his conservative CDU/CSU bloc sealed a coalition agreement with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

"The president of the German Bundestag, Julia Kloeckner, is preparing to convene the German Bundestag for the election of the federal chancellor... on Tuesday, May 6," the assembly said in a statement Monday.

AFP

World News

Germany

Parliament

Chancellor

Vote

