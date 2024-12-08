In an interview with Al Arabiya, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali stated that the government has no connection with the security leadership associated with President Bashar al-Assad, adding that the situation within the Ministry of Defense remains unclear.



He also revealed that his last communication with Assad occurred on Saturday evening, during which he briefed the president on the ongoing developments. "He told me, 'We will see tomorrow,'" al-Jalali said, referring to the president's response.



Al-Jalali emphasized that the message to the Syrian people is that a new phase is beginning in the country. He hoped this would lead to a settlement, a goal the government had always aspired to achieve.