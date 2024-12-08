UN envoy voices 'cautious hope' for Syria at its 'watershed moment'

The U.N. special envoy to Syria said the country was at "a watershed moment" Sunday after Islamist-led rebels declared they had taken Damascus, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule.



Describing nearly 14 years of civil war in Syria as a "dark chapter (that) has left deep scars," Geir Pedersen said in a statement that "today we look forward with cautious hope to the opening of a new one—one of peace, reconciliation, dignity, and inclusion for all Syrians."



AFP