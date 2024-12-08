UN envoy voices 'cautious hope' for Syria at its 'watershed moment'

2024-12-08 | 04:03



The U.N. special envoy to Syria said the country was at "a watershed moment" Sunday after Islamist-led rebels declared they had taken Damascus, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule.

Describing nearly 14 years of civil war in Syria as a "dark chapter (that) has left deep scars," Geir Pedersen said in a statement that "today we look forward with cautious hope to the opening of a new one—one of peace, reconciliation, dignity, and inclusion for all Syrians."

Syrian opposition fighters announce start of an attack on Kurdish forces in Manbij, northern Syria.
Storming of Iranian Embassy in Damascus. Iranian TV reports
