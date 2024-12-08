Syrian opposition fighters announce start of an attack on Kurdish forces in Manbij, northern Syria.

Syrian opposition fighters announced that they have launched an attack on Kurdish-led forces in the city of Manbij, northern Syria, according to a statement released by a group calling itself the "Ministry of Defense in the Syrian Interim Government" on Sunday, although the statement was dated Saturday, December 7.



The statement posted on X read, "To all military personnel from the regime forces and the terrorist Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia in the occupied city of Manbij who wish to lay down their arms and distance themselves from the bleak fate awaiting them on the battlefield in front of the heroes of the Syrian National Army, please contact" and provided contact numbers.



Reuters