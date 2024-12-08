Turkey FM says Assad 'probably outside of Syria'

Middle East News
2024-12-08 | 05:41
High views
Turkey FM says Assad &#39;probably outside of Syria&#39;
Turkey FM says Assad 'probably outside of Syria'

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that Syria's President Bashar al-Assad was probably outside Syria after Islamist-led rebels declared he had fled the country.

Assad is "probably outside of Syria," Fidan said when asked in Qatar about Assad's whereabouts and whether his life might be in danger. On Saturday, Fidan met at the Doha Forum with his counterparts from Assad allies Iran and Russia.

AFP

Middle East News

Turkey

Foreign Minister

Bashar Al Assad

Islamists

Rebels

