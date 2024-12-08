Saudi official tells Reuters: Kingdom in constant contact with all parties involved in Syria

Middle East News
2024-12-08 | 07:44
High views
0min
Saudi official tells Reuters: Kingdom in constant contact with all parties involved in Syria

A Saudi official stated on Sunday that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is in continuous contact with all relevant parties regarding the ongoing situation in Syria. 

Speaking to Reuters, the official emphasized that Saudi Arabia maintains regular communication with Turkey and all other regional stakeholders concerning developments in Syria.

Reuters

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Official

Syria

Conflict

Stakeholders

