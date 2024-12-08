Syrian rebel commander Jolani says 'the future is ours'

Rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Jolani said in a statement read on Syria's state TV there is no room for turning back and the group is determined to continue the path they started in 2011 during the Arab Spring.



"The future is ours," al-Jolani's statement said.



Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the rebel advances across western Syria, was formerly an al Qaeda affiliate known as the Nusra Front until its leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, severed ties with the global jihadist movement in 2016. It is a globally designated terrorist group.





Reuters