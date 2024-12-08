News
Afghan Taliban 'congratulates' Syrian people, rebels after Assad fall
2024-12-08
Afghan Taliban 'congratulates' Syrian people, rebels after Assad fall
Afghanistan's Taliban government on Sunday congratulated the Syrian people and Islamist-led rebels after they declared they had taken Damascus and ousted President Bashar al-Assad.
"We express hope that the process of power transition be carried out in a manner aligned with the aspirations of the Syrian people, paving path for the establishment of an independent and service-oriented Islamic government," a foreign ministry statement said, calling for Syria to be able to "move forward free from external interference."
AFP
Afghan
Taliban
Congratulate
Syria
Rebels
Bashar al-Assad
