Afghan Taliban 'congratulates' Syrian people, rebels after Assad fall

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Sunday congratulated the Syrian people and Islamist-led rebels after they declared they had taken Damascus and ousted President Bashar al-Assad.



"We express hope that the process of power transition be carried out in a manner aligned with the aspirations of the Syrian people, paving path for the establishment of an independent and service-oriented Islamic government," a foreign ministry statement said, calling for Syria to be able to "move forward free from external interference."





AFP