Biden says US will work with partners in Syria to manage risks after Assad's fall

Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 00:27
High views
Biden says US will work with partners in Syria to manage risks after Assad&#39;s fall
Biden says US will work with partners in Syria to manage risks after Assad's fall

U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that the United States will work with partners and stakeholders in Syria to seize opportunities and manage risks following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by opposition fighters.

Speaking from the White House, Biden added that the U.S. will support Syria's neighbors during the transitional period and will evaluate the statements and actions of the armed opposition.

Reuters
 

