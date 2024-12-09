Syrian Central Bank confirms citizens' deposits in banks are safe

Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 07:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian Central Bank confirms citizens&#39; deposits in banks are safe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian Central Bank confirms citizens' deposits in banks are safe

The Central Bank of Syria confirmed in a post on Facebook on Monday that citizens' deposits in all operating banks are safe.

It added, "We reassure our fellow citizens who deal with all operating banks that their deposits and funds placed with these banks are safe and will not be harmed."

Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

Central Bank

Deposits

Citizens

LBCI Next
EU says 'not currently engaging' with Syrian Islamist group HTS
Israel confirms striking 'chemical weapons' in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-07

Jordan urges citizens to leave Syria 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
World News
2024-12-06

Russian embassy in Syria urges its citizens to leave the country

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-05

Chinese embassy in Syria tells citizens to leave country

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Displaced Persons Minister: 160,000 Lebanese citizens fled to Syria, and 400,000 Syrian refugees returned to their homeland

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Families seek answers: Syrians search for loved ones missing in Assad's jails

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Israel indicts three Palestinians captured in Gaza on 'terrorism-related charges'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:19

Yemen's Houthis claim drone strike on Israel

LBCI
World News
08:25

Germany pauses asylum applications for Syrians after fall of Assad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, former al Qaeda chief who led overthrow of Syria's Assad?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Qatari Ambassador visits General Joseph Aoun: Support for Lebanon and Army continues

LBCI
World News
08:23

Austria suspends Syrian asylum applications, prepares 'deportation': Interior ministry says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:37

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
01:09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More