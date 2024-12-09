News
EU says 'not currently engaging' with Syrian Islamist group HTS
Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 07:09
EU says 'not currently engaging' with Syrian Islamist group HTS
The EU said Monday it was not in contact with Islamist group HTS, which spearheaded the ouster of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, and will assess the group's "words" and "actions" when weighing whether to lift sanctions.
"The European Union is not currently engaging with HTS or its leaders full stop," an EU spokesman told journalists.
AFP
