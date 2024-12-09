Israel indicts three Palestinians captured in Gaza on 'terrorism-related charges'

Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 09:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel indicts three Palestinians captured in Gaza on &#39;terrorism-related charges&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel indicts three Palestinians captured in Gaza on 'terrorism-related charges'

Israeli police said Monday that three Palestinians captured in Gaza were indicted on terrorism-related charges, the first charges to be leveled against Palestinians since the war started.

"For the first time since the start of the war, charges were brought against members of Hamas in Gaza, accused of belonging to a terrorist organization and intending to perpetrate attacks against civilians and security forces in Israel," the police said in a statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Police

Palestinians

Gaza

Hamas

LBCI Next
Monitor says Israel hit arms depots in Syria's east
Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05

Amnesty report says Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02

Israeli Finance Minister calls for occupation of Gaza and eradication of Hamas: Israeli Radio

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Turkey to reopen Syria border post for returning refugees: President Erdogan says

LBCI
World News
12:11

UK FM Lammy says Assad's demise 'brings no guarantee of peace'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Former Syrian PM confirms agreement to hand over power to rebels

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

Thousands of relatives of Syria inmates gather at Saydnaya prison: AFP correspondents report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:36

US searching for journalist Austin Tice in Syria prisons: White House

LBCI
World News
12:11

UK FM Lammy says Assad's demise 'brings no guarantee of peace'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Trump on election win

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:37

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Middle East News
01:09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More