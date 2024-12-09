HRW urges 'humane' treatment for Syrian former government officials, soldiers

2024-12-09 | 10:08
HRW urges 'humane' treatment for Syrian former government officials, soldiers

Human Rights Watch on Monday called on Syria's rebels, who seized Damascus a day earlier, to humanely treat former officials, loyalists and troops of President Bashar al-Assad's defunct government.

"Armed opposition groups... should commit to ensuring the humane treatment of all individuals, including former government officials and soldiers, affiliated fighters, and loyalists," said Lama Fakih, HRW's Middle East director.


