Erdogan says Turkey not seeking to expand its reach in Syria

Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 12:45
High views
Erdogan says Turkey not seeking to expand its reach in Syria
Erdogan says Turkey not seeking to expand its reach in Syria

Turkey has no interest in expanding its reach into Syria, with its cross-border operations only aimed at defending the country from "terror attacks," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

"Turkey has no eye on the territory of any other country. The only aim for our cross-border operations is to save our homeland from the terrorist attacks," he said, referring to raids targeting the Kurdish-led YPG based in northeastern Syria.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Syria

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

