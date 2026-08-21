Iran says Tehran must overcome 'unjust sanctions' as US ramps up economic pressure

Middle East News
21-08-2026 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says Tehran must overcome &#39;unjust sanctions&#39; as US ramps up economic pressure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran says Tehran must overcome 'unjust sanctions' as US ramps up economic pressure

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf said on Friday that Iran must plan to overcome "unjust ‌sanctions," a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced what he described as the toughest sanctions ever imposed on Iran.

Bessent said on Thursday the measures would be detailed on Monday, suggesting they ⁠could lessen the need for further major military operations.

Qalibaf, one of Iran's most influential political figures and Tehran's top negotiator in talks with the United States, said economic development and security were closely linked.

He accused the United States and Israel of waging economic and "cognitive" warfare after concluding they could not prevail in a direct military ‌confrontation ⁠with Iran and Iraq.

"If you look at the resources and raw materials of Muslim countries, you will realize that our enemies come to plunder them," Qalibaf told Iranian and Iraqi ⁠business representatives in Baghdad, according to his Telegram channel.

"Therefore, we must make plans to deal with the unjust sanctions so ⁠that we can overcome them."

He also called for stronger economic ties between Baghdad and Tehran and said the ⁠two countries could use their national currencies in trade to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf

Sanctions

Iraq

United States

LBCI Next
Iranian oil offers to Chinese buyers fall as US blockade bites, sources say
London, Paris, Rome, Berlin demand Israel end West Bank settlement expansion: joint statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-14

US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure

LBCI
World News
03:43

China says US 'sanctions and pressure' on Iran not a solution

LBCI
World News
2026-06-09

Trump says US helicopter shot down by Iran and US 'must' respond

LBCI
World News
11:46

US tells allies 'with us or against us' on planned economic isolation of Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

Turkey issues arrest warrant for Israel's Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Iran president says time to end war while in position of strength

LBCI
World News
06:30

Iranian oil offers to Chinese buyers fall as US blockade bites, sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
13:02

London, Paris, Rome, Berlin demand Israel end West Bank settlement expansion: joint statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10

Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-03

No ceasefire link, no withdrawal: Israel outlines firm Lebanon stance

LBCI
World News
2026-06-16

Strait of Hormuz transit will take ‘weeks’ to resume, largest tanker operator tells FT

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-20

Lebanon seeks to extend ceasefire, pursue new talks with Israel before deadline: The details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More