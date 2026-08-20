Increased US sanctions on Iran make large-scale war less likely: Bessent

World News
20-08-2026 | 11:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Increased US sanctions on Iran make large-scale war less likely: Bessent
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Increased US sanctions on Iran make large-scale war less likely: Bessent

A plan to ramp up economic sanctions against Iran means the United States is less likely to have to return to heavy military operations against the country, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday.

"If we are doing the maximum economic pressure, then that means that likely there will not be a large-scale kinetic restart, but I will emphasize that is for now," he told CNBC.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Sanctions

Iran

United States

Scott Bessent

LBCI Next
London, Paris, Rome, Berlin demand Israel end West Bank settlement expansion: joint statement
US tells allies 'with us or against us' on planned economic isolation of Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-03

Iran FM warns any attack on Beirut will trigger 'full-scale resumption of war'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-20

Iran president says country in 'full-scale war' with US

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-14

Trump: US will make many deals with Iraq and buy large amounts of oil

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-16

Iran FM says talks on final agreement with US 'likely' to start Friday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

US sanctions 10 individuals over alleged Hezbollah cash-transfer network

LBCI
Middle East News
13:02

London, Paris, Rome, Berlin demand Israel end West Bank settlement expansion: joint statement

LBCI
World News
11:46

US tells allies 'with us or against us' on planned economic isolation of Iran

LBCI
World News
10:31

New US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-23

Ancient Lebanese city of Tyre added to heritage danger list

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-05

Maronite patriarch hopes US-Lebanon-Israel efforts lead to agreement, lasting peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-20

Fraudulent trading firms exploit Lebanese investors amid rising losses

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-12

Turkey urges end to Israeli attacks 'before Lebanon collapses': FM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Western diplomatic source to LBCI: Hezbollah sought to withdraw from Ali al-Taher, later denied offer to hand over area

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

President Aoun meets Pope Leo at Vatican, urges support for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Cyprus to accept only biometric Lebanese passports for visa applications from September 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

UNIFIL hands over position in Khardali-Litani area to Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Saudi ambassador tells LBCI at Masnaa crossing: ‘We always stand with Lebanon’

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:13

IMF welcomes Lebanon bank law changes as 'major step'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

US to formally designate Hezbollah as Iranian organization

LBCI
World News
10:31

New US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More