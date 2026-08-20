London, Paris, Rome, Berlin demand Israel end West Bank settlement expansion: joint statement

Middle East News
20-08-2026 | 13:02
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London, Paris, Rome, Berlin demand Israel end West Bank settlement expansion: joint statement
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London, Paris, Rome, Berlin demand Israel end West Bank settlement expansion: joint statement

France, Italy, Britain and Germany on Thursday condemned a major settlement project in the West Bank and called on Israel to end settlement expansion in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"At a time of grave instability in the West Bank with unprecedented levels of violence by settlers against civilians, and serious restrictions on the Palestinian economy, this decision is even more concerning," said a joint statement, urging Israel "to retract these plans immediately and end its expansion of settlements in the West Bank."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

France

Italy

Britain

Germany

West Bank

Israel

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