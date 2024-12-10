Netanyahu to take the stand in his corruption trial for the first time

Middle East News
2024-12-10 | 03:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu to take the stand in his corruption trial for the first time
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu to take the stand in his corruption trial for the first time

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered a Tel Aviv courthouse on Tuesday to take the stand for the first time in a long-running corruption trial that will likely force him to juggle between the courtroom and war room for weeks.

Netanyahu arrived around 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) while a few dozen protesters gathered outside, some of them supporters and others demanding he do more to negotiate the release of some 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Reuters

Middle East News

Benjamin Netanyahu

Tel Aviv

Court

Trial

Corruption

LBCI Next
US seeking ways to engage with Syrian rebel groups after Assad's ouster
Israeli military incursion in Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-15

French prosecutors request Carlos Ghosn, French culture minister to stand trial in corruption case: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-04

Israeli court approves government decision to extend Al Jazeera office closure

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until January 31

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Israeli attorney general seeks delay in petitions challenging Netanyahu’s eligibility amid trial: Al Jazeera

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:10

Tehran says 4,000 Iranians returned from Syria since Assad's fall

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Turkey slams Israel's 'occupying mentality' over entry into Golan buffer zone

LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

HTS so far 'sending good messages' to Syrians, UN envoy says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

LBCI reports: Security sources confirm no Israeli ground incursions amid airstrikes in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Government Emergency Committee follows up on implementation of Paris Conference outcomes to support Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-14

UNRWA: Israel strikes a hospital courtyard, burning the tents where people were sleeping

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

LBCI exclusive video documents tour of Syrian HTS convoy near Lebanese border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More