Netanyahu to take the stand in his corruption trial for the first time

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered a Tel Aviv courthouse on Tuesday to take the stand for the first time in a long-running corruption trial that will likely force him to juggle between the courtroom and war room for weeks.



Netanyahu arrived around 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) while a few dozen protesters gathered outside, some of them supporters and others demanding he do more to negotiate the release of some 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.



Reuters