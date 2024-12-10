US seeking ways to engage with Syrian rebel groups after Assad's ouster

Middle East News
2024-12-10 | 03:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US seeking ways to engage with Syrian rebel groups after Assad&#39;s ouster
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US seeking ways to engage with Syrian rebel groups after Assad's ouster

The Biden administration is seeking ways to engage with Syrian rebel groups who ousted President Bashar al-Assad and is reaching out to partners in the region, such as Turkey, to help kick-start informal diplomacy.

Speaking at a State Department briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington had several ways of communicating with various groups, one of which Washington has designated a terrorist organization.

"We have been engaging in those conversations over the past few days. Secretary himself has been engaged in conversations with countries that influence Syria, and we'll continue to do that," Miller said.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Syria

Rebels

Opposition

Bashar Al Assad

LBCI Next
Israeli army denies claims of military incursion near Damascus: Reuters
Netanyahu to take the stand in his corruption trial for the first time
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Former Syrian PM confirms agreement to hand over power to rebels

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Syria's rebels say they granted amnesty to all army conscripts

LBCI
World News
2024-12-09

Syrian embassy in Moscow raises opposition flag: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Iran establishes direct channels with Syrian opposition leaders: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:10

Tehran says 4,000 Iranians returned from Syria since Assad's fall

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Turkey slams Israel's 'occupying mentality' over entry into Golan buffer zone

LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

HTS so far 'sending good messages' to Syrians, UN envoy says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

LBCI reports: Security sources confirm no Israeli ground incursions amid airstrikes in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Government Emergency Committee follows up on implementation of Paris Conference outcomes to support Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-14

UNRWA: Israel strikes a hospital courtyard, burning the tents where people were sleeping

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

LBCI exclusive video documents tour of Syrian HTS convoy near Lebanese border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More