The Biden administration is seeking ways to engage with Syrian rebel groups who ousted President Bashar al-Assad and is reaching out to partners in the region, such as Turkey, to help kick-start informal diplomacy.



Speaking at a State Department briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington had several ways of communicating with various groups, one of which Washington has designated a terrorist organization.



"We have been engaging in those conversations over the past few days. Secretary himself has been engaged in conversations with countries that influence Syria, and we'll continue to do that," Miller said.



Reuters