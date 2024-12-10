Israeli army denies claims of military incursion near Damascus: Reuters

2024-12-10 | 03:41
A spokesperson for the Israeli army has denied reports that Israeli forces have advanced 25 kilometers into southern Syria, near Damascus. 

The claims, originally sourced from regional and Syrian security sources, stated that Israeli troops had reached the area of Qatana.

