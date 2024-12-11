Greece suspends examination of Syrian asylum requests

Greece on Wednesday suspended all decisions on asylum applications by Syrians after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, the migration minister announced.



Greece, the entry point for many of the hundreds of thousands of Syrians in Europe, is the latest European country to take the action. "We are temporarily freezing ... all procedures (for Syrians) until we have evaluated the new data," Migration Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos told Real FM radio.



AFP