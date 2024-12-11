Berlin urges Israel, Turkey not to jeopardize Syria transition

Germany's foreign minister on Wednesday urged Israel and Turkey not to jeopardize a peaceful transition in Syria after the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in an Islamist-led rebel offensive.



"We must not allow the internal Syrian dialogue process to be torpedoed from the outside," said Annalena Baerbock, adding that "neighbors such as the Turkish and Israeli governments, which are asserting their security interests, must not jeopardize the process."



