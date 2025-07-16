EU 'alarmed' by Syria clashes, urges protection of civilians

The European Union Wednesday said it was "alarmed" by the continued clashes in Syria's Druze-majority Sweida, calling on all sides to implement a ceasefire and protect civilians.



A statement by the EU's diplomatic arm also urged "all external actors" to "fully respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity" after Israel carried out strikes in support of the Druze.



Syrian government forces stand accused of summary executions and other abuses in Sweida, where sectarian violence between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes has left scores dead.



AFP