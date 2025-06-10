EU removes UAE from 'high-risk' money-laundering list, adds Monaco

World News
10-06-2025 | 11:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU removes UAE from &#39;high-risk&#39; money-laundering list, adds Monaco
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU removes UAE from 'high-risk' money-laundering list, adds Monaco

The EU on Tuesday announced the removal of the United Arab Emirates from its money-laundering "high-risk" list but added Monaco alongside nine other jurisdictions.

The European Commission said it added Algeria, Angola, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Namibia, Nepal and Venezuela, along with Monaco, to the list of countries that need extra monitoring of their money laundering controls.

In addition to the UAE, it removed Barbados, Gibraltar, Jamaica, Panama, the Philippines, Senegal and Uganda.


AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

EU

UAE

High-Risk

Money-Laundering

List

Monaco

LBCI Next
Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France
California suing Trump administration over deployment of National Guard in Los Angeles
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-20

EU wants 'strong action' from US against Russia if no Ukraine truce: Kallas

LBCI
World News
2025-04-29

EU says will learn 'lessons' from Spain-Portugal blackout

LBCI
World News
2025-04-02

US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region's security 'at risk'

LBCI
World News
2025-06-02

Ukraine gives Moscow list of 'deported' children: Kyiv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

No aid without reforms: Lebanon faces donor ultimatum

LBCI
World News
10:31

Russia says completed second round of Ukraine prisoner exchange

LBCI
World News
10:00

Austria declares national mourning after school shooting

LBCI
World News
09:37

France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-08

Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08

Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Le Drian says Lebanon does not have time, so it must expedite the approval of required reform laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:13

Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More