Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon
Middle East News
2024-12-11 | 14:08
Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon
On Wednesday, an Israeli military bulldozer has reportedly carried out road-clearing and expansion operations at the summit of Mount Hermon on the Lebanese side.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Mount Hermon
