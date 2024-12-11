Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon

2024-12-11 | 14:08
Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon

On Wednesday, an Israeli military bulldozer has reportedly carried out road-clearing and expansion operations at the summit of Mount Hermon on the Lebanese side.
 

