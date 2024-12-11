Syria's Baath party announced Wednesday it was suspending work indefinitely, days after rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad from power, ending more than half a century of the family and party's rule.



The Baath party central leadership has decided to "suspend party work and activity in all its forms... until further notice", said a statement published on the website of the party's newspaper, adding that its property and funds would be handed over to the interior and finance ministries.



AFP