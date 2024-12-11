Two people drown as boat with 130 aboard capsized south of Tunisia's Chebba: Ambrey

2024-12-11 | 15:02
Two people drown as boat with 130 aboard capsized south of Tunisia's Chebba: Ambrey
Two people drown as boat with 130 aboard capsized south of Tunisia's Chebba: Ambrey

British security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday that two reportedly drowned as a boat with 130 people aboard capsized south of Tunisia's Chebba.

Reuters
 

