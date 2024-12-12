Suspected Palestinian shooting attack on Israeli bus kills child, emergency services say

Middle East News
2024-12-12 | 01:36
High views
0min
Suspected Palestinian shooting attack on Israeli bus kills child, emergency services say

A suspected Palestinian shooting attack on an Israeli bus in the occupied West Bank killed a child overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, Israeli emergency services said.

The Israeli military said its forces were in pursuit of the gunman and had set up roadblocks and encircled an area near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

At least four people were wounded, among them a child of around the age of 12, who was critically hurt and died later in a Jerusalem hospital, medics and the hospital said.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Palestinian

Shooting

Attack

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 35 Palestinians, news agency reports
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
