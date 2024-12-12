News
Suspected Palestinian shooting attack on Israeli bus kills child, emergency services say
Middle East News
2024-12-12 | 01:36
Suspected Palestinian shooting attack on Israeli bus kills child, emergency services say
A suspected Palestinian shooting attack on an Israeli bus in the occupied West Bank killed a child overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, Israeli emergency services said.
The Israeli military said its forces were in pursuit of the gunman and had set up roadblocks and encircled an area near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.
At least four people were wounded, among them a child of around the age of 12, who was critically hurt and died later in a Jerusalem hospital, medics and the hospital said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Palestinian
Shooting
Attack
