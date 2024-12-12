LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

Middle East News
2024-12-12 | 06:42
High views
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI visited the Sayyida Zaynab shrine in Damascus, Syria, which has reopened its doors to visitors and worshippers as stability returns to the area.
 

