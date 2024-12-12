Syria new leaders say freed US citizen named Travis Timmerman

Middle East News
2024-12-12 | 09:38
High views
Syria new leaders say freed US citizen named Travis Timmerman
Syria new leaders say freed US citizen named Travis Timmerman

Syria's new leadership said it had freed an American citizen called Travis Timmerman Thursday, adding it was ready to cooperate with Washington to look for Americans disappeared under the ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

"The American... Travis Timmerman has been released and secured," said the new government's department of political affairs in a statement on Telegram. "We confirm our readiness to cooperate directly with the U.S. administration to search for American citizens disappeared by the former Assad regime."


