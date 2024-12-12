Turkey appoints acting chargé d'affaires to embassy in Damascus

2024-12-12 | 14:43
Turkey appoints acting charg&eacute; d&#39;affaires to embassy in Damascus
Turkey appoints acting chargé d'affaires to embassy in Damascus

Turkey has appointed a temporary chargé d'affaires to its embassy in Damascus, according to Anadolu Agency, following the closure of the embassy throughout the Syrian civil war.  

This development reflects Turkey's shifting stance toward re-engagement with Syria following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. 

