Jolani urges Syrians to take to streets and celebrate 'victory of the revolution'

The leader of the Islamist rebels that seized power in Syria last week called on Syrians to take to the streets to celebrate "the victory of the revolution" on Friday.



"I would like to congratulate the great Syrian people on the victory of the blessed revolution, and I call on them to go to the streets to express their joy," said Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa. The leader was wearing a dark waistcoat and a white shirt in the video message shared on Telegram.



AFP