Russian grain exports to Syria suspended due to uncertainty about the future: Sources tell Reuters

2024-12-13 | 08:30
Russian grain exports to Syria suspended due to uncertainty about the future: Sources tell Reuters
Russian grain exports to Syria suspended due to uncertainty about the future: Sources tell Reuters

Russian wheat supplies to Syria have been suspended over uncertainty about the new government and payment delays, Russian and Syrian sources said Friday.

Shipping data showed two vessels carrying Russia wheat intended for Syria had not reached their destinations.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, was a key supporter of Bashar al-Assad and supplied wheat to Syria through complex financial and logistical arrangements, circumventing Western sanctions imposed on both Syria and Russia.


