Blinken says US committed to Iraq, against IS revival

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday in Baghdad that Washington was committed to Iraq's security and would help prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group following Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.



Blinken, speaking after talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, said he reaffirmed "our commitment to working with Iraq on security and always working for Iraq's sovereignty, to make sure that that is strengthened and preserved."





AFP