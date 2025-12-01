News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel on full alert: Could retaliation come from Syria, Yemen or abroad?
News Bulletin Reports
01-12-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel on full alert: Could retaliation come from Syria, Yemen or abroad?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As the year draws to a close, Israel is intensifying its coordination with the United States on the files of Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza. On this basis, Israel will send its army chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, to Washington next week to meet with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.
The meeting aims to coordinate any security action on the three fronts, including Lebanon, as Tel Aviv argues there has been insufficient progress in dismantling Hezbollah’s weapons.
The visit comes just hours after U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus holds talks in Israel, amid expectations that the end of the month could mark a turning point in the security situation.
Israel’s security establishment has not hidden its concern over the possibility of a Hezbollah response to the assassination of Haytham Tabtabai. Officials have discussed multiple scenarios, at times conflicting.
One option they anticipate is an attack launched from Syria by Islamist groups close to Hezbollah, which Israel attacked in Beit Jinn last week.
Another possibility is an operation carried out from Yemen by the Houthis in retaliation for Tabtabai, who trained Houthi fighters.
A third scenario involves an operation by Iran and Hezbollah targeting Israeli or Jewish sites abroad.
Because Israel views this third scenario as the most challenging — given the difficulty of responding from inside Lebanon — its security apparatus has been placed on full alert.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Yemen
Syria
Hezbollah
United States
Houthis
Haytham Tabtabai
Next
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-03
Trump says there 'could be' US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or airstrikes
World News
2025-11-03
Trump says there 'could be' US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or airstrikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
0
Middle East News
2025-09-07
Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon Airport
Middle East News
2025-09-07
Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon Airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-29
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-29
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut
Lebanon News
09:26
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
03:57
Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach
Lebanon News
03:57
Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach
0
Lebanon News
08:58
Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts
Lebanon News
08:58
Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts
0
Lebanon News
11:01
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
Lebanon News
11:01
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:44
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
12:44
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts
Lebanon News
08:58
Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach
Lebanon News
03:57
Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach
3
Lebanon News
09:26
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut
Lebanon News
09:26
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
5
Lebanon News
06:47
Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage
Lebanon News
06:47
Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage
6
Lebanon News
05:44
Pope Leo XIV calls for "cedar-like love" during visit to Harissa
Lebanon News
05:44
Pope Leo XIV calls for "cedar-like love" during visit to Harissa
7
Lebanon News
11:01
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
Lebanon News
11:01
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More