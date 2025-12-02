Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-12-2025 | 06:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase &#39;very soon&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'

Gaza talks mediator Qatar said on Tuesday it hoped Israel and Hamas could be brought to a new phase of negotiations for a peace deal in the Palestinian territory following their agreement of a ceasefire in October.

"We think that we should be pushing the parties to stage two very, very soon," Qatar foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said, adding that the talks would include issues such as Hamas fighters still in tunnels in Israeli-controlled areas of the Gaza Strip.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Qatar

Israel

Hamas

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'

LBCI
World News
2025-10-17

China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-18

Saudi Crown Prince says working to normalize relations with Israel 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-17

Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-29

Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-28

UN decries 'apparent summary execution' of Palestinians in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26

Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel on full alert: Could retaliation come from Syria, Yemen or abroad?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-23

Ship reports explosion near Yemen: British maritime authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Information Minister Paul Morcos meets Speaker Berri to discuss backing for media law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel on full alert: Could retaliation come from Syria, Yemen or abroad?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Around 150,000 people at Pope's Beirut mass: Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More