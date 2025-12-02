Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'

Gaza talks mediator Qatar said on Tuesday it hoped Israel and Hamas could be brought to a new phase of negotiations for a peace deal in the Palestinian territory following their agreement of a ceasefire in October.



"We think that we should be pushing the parties to stage two very, very soon," Qatar foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said, adding that the talks would include issues such as Hamas fighters still in tunnels in Israeli-controlled areas of the Gaza Strip.



AFP



