Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-12-2025 | 06:03
Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'
Gaza talks mediator Qatar said on Tuesday it hoped Israel and Hamas could be brought to a new phase of negotiations for a peace deal in the Palestinian territory following their agreement of a ceasefire in October.
"We think that we should be pushing the parties to stage two very, very soon," Qatar foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said, adding that the talks would include issues such as Hamas fighters still in tunnels in Israeli-controlled areas of the Gaza Strip.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Qatar
Israel
Hamas
Ceasefire
